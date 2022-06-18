Man killed in Marquette Park shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Marquette Park.

He was standing outside about 8:25 a.m. in the 6300 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy released Saturday ruled his death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported.