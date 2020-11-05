Man killed in shooting at Englewood barbershop: police

A man was fatally shot Thursday at a barbershop in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

A person walked into the barbershop about 5:50 p.m. in the 700 block of West 69th Street and fired shots, striking the 27-year-old in the back and arm, Chicago police said.

According to police, the gunman was the man’s “acquaintance.”

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Area One detectives are investigating.