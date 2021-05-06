Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-290

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway in DuPage County.

The crash happened about 12:20 p.m. on Interstate 290 just east of Illinois Route 390, according to Illinois State Police.

A 53-year-old was driving a Jeep Wrangler east on I-290 when he struck the median wall, state police said. The vehicle slid onto the driver’s side, partially ejecting the man, state police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to state police. He has not yet been identified by the DuPage County coroner’s office.

All southbound lanes of I-290 were closed until about 3:45 p.m.