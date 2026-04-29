Chicago weather: Mid 50s today with spotty rain and chilly nights ahead

The Brief Scattered showers and partly sunny skies keep highs in the mid 50s today, with cooler conditions near the lake. More spotty showers are possible Thursday, followed by a cooler end to the week and a chance of frost overnight. The weekend turns mostly sunny and cool before warmer temperatures and slight rain chances return early next week.



Today the Chicago area will have scattered showers and partly sunny skies. Highs today will be in the mid 50s. It is going to be cooler by the lake today and tomorrow.

What's next:

The chance for afternoon showers is back tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 50s.

We end the week with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s on Friday. We have the chance for frost Thursday and Friday night, by the way, with lows in the 30s! Our normal high today is 64, and our normal low is 45.

This weekend will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

We start next week with the chance for rain Sunday night. Monday will be mostly sunny with a chance for showers and highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday is looking to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.