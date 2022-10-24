Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue

A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning.

At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they located a crash involving an SUV and a small motorcycle.

According to preliminary information, investigators believe that a 2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro motorcycle was traveling southbound on Green Bay Road at Suddard Street, when it had a mechanical issue.

The motorcycle is believed to have either stopped or slowed down significantly when it was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Trax SUV from behind, investigators said.

The motorcyclist, identified as a man in his 40s from North Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver of the SUV is identified as a woman in her 50s from Zion.

She pulled to the side of the road after the crash, and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

No citations have been issued at this time.

Investigators believe the scene lighting and the motorcycles mechanical failure were the main elements of the crash.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt.

According to investigators, the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Grayslake on July 9.