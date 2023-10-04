Man killed in West Garfield Park crash

A man was struck and killed in a crash Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A commercial vehicle was turning left around 8:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway when he fatally struck a man who was on the sidewalk, according to police.

Police did not specify whether the man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene or transported to the hospital.

The driver was issued one citation. CPD's Major Accident unit is investigating.