Man killed in West Side drive-by shooting

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in his car in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was shot at by someone in a silver sedan around 1:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street.

The suspect fled eastbound on Lexington Street. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.