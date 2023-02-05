Man killed in wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop

A man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop Sunday morning.

Police say a red sedan was headed south in the northbound lane of Lake Shore Drive in the 3300 block when it hit a dark-colored SUV that was traveling north.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m.

Two men were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead and a 38-year-old man is in stable condition with unknown injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

The CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.