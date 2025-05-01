Man killed in Montgomery crash involving semi

The Brief A man was killed Tuesday evening when his sedan collided with a semi-truck at Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery. The victim, identified as Jason Messick of Oswego, was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle was found pinned beneath the truck. Authorities are still investigating the crash, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.



Deadly crash in Montgomery

The backstory:

Emergency crews responded around 5:17 p.m. and found a black Nissan sedan pinned underneath a semi. The driver, identified as Jason Messick of Oswego, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Preliminary findings indicate Messick was traveling southbound on Route 31 when the semi, heading north and attempting to turn left onto Caterpillar Drive, tried to stop but was unable to avoid the collision.

The Kendall County Coroner's Office has taken custody of Messick's body, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The cause and manner of death remain pending further testing.

The Illinois State Police, Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team (KCART), and Montgomery Police Department are continuing to investigate. Route 31 remained closed for several hours while officials conducted their investigation.

"Our hearts are with Mr. Messick’s family and loved ones as they navigate this heartbreaking loss," said Montgomery Police Chief Phil Smith.