Man killed in shooting at Oakbrook Terrace hotel identified

A man killed in a shooting at a hotel in Oakbrook Terrace Saturday night has been identified.

At about 8:30 p.m., Oakbrook Terrace Police Department, along with police officers from surrounding jurisdictions, responded to the Hilton Suites, 10 Drury Lane, for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located one male victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was then transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to the coroner, the victim was identified as 33-year-old Calvin Truitt.

An extensive search of the hotel was conducted and a person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the community.