Man killed, teen seriously wounded in shooting during fight on West Side

A man was killed and a teenage boy was seriously wounded when an argument turned violent on Chicago's West Side Friday morning.

Police say a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were outside in the 5300 block of West Division Street in the Austin neighborhood just after 8:30 a.m. when the two got in an argument with another man.

The offender pulled a gun and opened fire on the two victims.

The 19-year-old victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with several gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The 17-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds to the groin, buttocks and thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported. Area Five detectives are speaking to a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing.