Man killed, teen wounded in Park Forest shooting: police

A man was killed and a teen was wounded in a shooting Thursday in south suburban Park Forest, police said.

Officers responded about 4 p.m. to the 23400 block of South Western Avenue for reports of shots fired, according to preliminary information from Park Forest police.

There, they found a 22-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head and a 17-year-old who had also been struck by gunfire, police said.

Both were taken to an area hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, police said. The boy was listed in serious condition.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation, police said.