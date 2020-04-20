Man killed, teen wounded in South Austin shooting

A man was killed and a teenage boy was wounded Sunday in a shooting in South Austin on the West Side.

The pair were walking about 8:30 p.m. on Van Buren Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. The 19-year-old man was struck in the face and chest and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Jahari Hill. He lived in South Austin.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and hospitalized in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.