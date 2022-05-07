Man killed, two others wounded in shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood

A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood on Saturday.

The shooting happened on South Lowe near 116th around 2:45 p.m.

Chicago police said two men were near the street when a car pulled up, and someone got out and opened fire.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A man, 26, was shot multiple times and killed. Another man, 27, was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition.

Advertisement

A third man, 64, was near the front lawn and was shot in the chest. He was reported to be in critical condition.