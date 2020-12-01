Man killed; woman critically wounded, in shooting in suburban Maywood

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday in suburban Maywood.

Just before midnight officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 1800 block of South 5th Avenue, and found a man and woman inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, Maywood police said.

They were both taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, where the man, Michael Quinones of Chicago, was pronounced dead, police said. The woman, who remains unidentified, is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maywood police at 708-450-1787.