Man killed, woman injured in Little Village drive-by shooting, police say

The Brief A 43-year-old man was fatally shot, and a 41-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Little Village. The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West 26th Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, police said. The man later died at Mount Sinai Hospital, while the woman, shot in the leg, is in good condition; no arrests have been made.



A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Little Village, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street.

Police said the two victims, a 43-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, were standing on the sidewalk when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire.

The man was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The woman was shot once in the left leg and taken to Mount Sinai, where she was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.