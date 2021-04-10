Man killed, woman seriously hurt in Brainerd fire

A man is dead after firefighters had to pull his body out of a burning home in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

Fire officials say a woman was also hurt in the fire and is currently in serious condition.

The fire broke out after 11 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say the man killed was trapped inside, but the flames were too intense to rescue him.

The 75-year-old man was identified as John Macone by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.