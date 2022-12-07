Expand / Collapse search

Man killed, woman shot while exiting CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Greater Grand Crossing
FOX 32 Chicago

Man killed, woman shot while getting off CTA bus on South Side

Two people were shot, one fatally in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday.

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one fatally in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 79th Street.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was walking northbound on Cottage Grove when he and an unknown offender got into a verbal altercation.

The suspect then pulled a handgun from his jacket and fired shots.

The male victim was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A 21-year-old woman who was getting off a nearby CTA bus was struck by gunfire to the hand. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.