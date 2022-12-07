Man killed, woman shot while exiting CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

Two people were shot, one fatally in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 79th Street.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was walking northbound on Cottage Grove when he and an unknown offender got into a verbal altercation.

The suspect then pulled a handgun from his jacket and fired shots.

The male victim was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A 21-year-old woman who was getting off a nearby CTA bus was struck by gunfire to the hand. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.