Man killed, woman wounded in Gresham shooting

A man died after a shooting which also left a woman wounded Tuesday in Gresham on the South Side.

They were riding in a vehicle about 1 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Damen Avenue when someone opened fire from an SUV, Chicago police said.

The man, 19, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his face and chest, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The man was identified as Jalen Harris of South Holland, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.