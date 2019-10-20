Man killed, woman wounded in shooting in Princeton Park

A man was killed and a woman was wounded Sunday when they were shot in Princeton Park on the South Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 1:05 a.m. in the 300 block of West 95th Street and found the two at a parking lot inside a vehicle, Chicago police said. Both had a gunshot wound to the head.

The man, 34-year-old Robert Stephenson, was pronounced dead on the scene, and the 29-year-old woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

There are currently no witnesses, and the circumstances of the shooting are unknown, police said.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Stephenson’s official cause of death.

Area South detectives are investigating.