Man with knife robs Beach Park fast-food restaurant
(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
BEACH PARK, Ill. - Lake County sheriff’s detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a fast-food restaurant in Beach Park.
The backstory:
Deputies were called around 7:35 p.m. to the 38900 block of North Lewis Road, where two employees reported that a man entered the restaurant with a knife and demanded money. The workers were not injured, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, described as a light-skinned man in his late 20s to mid-30s, was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a surgical mask. He fled on foot after taking cash from the register.
A sheriff’s K-9 tracked the suspect to a nearby parking lot east of the restaurant, where investigators believe he entered a vehicle.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact sheriff’s detectives or submit an anonymous tip to Lake County CrimeStoppers.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.