Man last seen in Loop may need medical attention: police

article

A 29-year-old man who went missing Wednesday in the Loop may require medical attention, according to police.

Derrick Watts was last seen about 5 p.m. at the Red Line Monroe Street station in the first block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

He was wearing a light blue shirt, light blue jeans and brown Timberland boots, police said. Watts has a tattoo of “Valerie” on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.