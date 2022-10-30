Man lying in street ran over, killed in Beach Park: police

A man lying in the road was hit by a car and killed Saturday morning in Beach Park.

Around 4:20 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Lewis Avenue and Hickory Drive where deputies found a man dead.

Police say a Volvo S40, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Waukegan, was traveling southbound on Lewis Avenue when she ran over the victim who was laying down in the southbound lanes of Lewis Avenue.

The driver of the Volvo did not see the man and ran him over, according to officials.

The man’s identity is unknown at this time. Police are trying to determine why he may have been in the roadway.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation.