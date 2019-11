article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen in the Loop.

Adam Larson was last seen Oct. 8 in the 600 block of South Dearborn Street, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

He is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8380.