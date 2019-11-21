Man missing for weeks last seen in Little Village

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 44-year-old man who was last seen in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Angel Espejo was last seen Sept. 2 in the area of 25th Street and Sacramento Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

He is 5-foot-10, 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information should call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.