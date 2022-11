A 68-year-old man is missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area. He hasn't been seen since Thursday, according to police.

Joseph Lazzara's last known location is 7532 South Stoney Island.

Police say Lazzara has family in Palos Heights.

Lazzara is Hispanic, about 5'8", 220 lbs., he has brown eyes and brown hair.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

If you see this man, contact SVU at 312-744-8266.