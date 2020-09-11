Man missing from Lawndale may need medical attention

article

A 30-year-old man reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side may need medical attention, police say.

Elvert Berry was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the 4000 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago police.

He was wearing a burgundy jacket, blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

Berry is known to visit near Talman and Bloomingale avenues and suburban Oak Park.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 312-746-8255.