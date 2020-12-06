Man missing from Oak Lawn

article

A 29-year-old man has been reported missing from suburban Oak Lawn.

Jamal Pugh was last seen Nov. 20 at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and may be in need of medical attention, according to Oak Lawn police.

Pugh is 6-foot-3, between 185 and 200 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. He has tattoos on his right forearm between his wrist and elbow and a scar under his right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Lawn police at 708-275-7145.