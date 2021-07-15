22-year-old man missing from O'Hare airport

article

Police are looking for a 22-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday from O'Hare International Airport.

Gibson Marcellus landed on July 11 just before 10 p.m. and never met the person picking him up, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Marcellus is a 6-foot, 145-pound Black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, khaki pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area 5 Detectives at (312) 746-6554.