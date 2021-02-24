Man missing from suburban Oak Forest

article

A 56-year-old man has been reported missing from suburban Oak Forest.

Jose Luis Flores was last seen about 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 15800 block of Terrace Drive, driving a red 2016 Dodge Caravan with an Illinois license plate BH63487, according to Oak Park police.

Flores, who has a condition that places him in danger, is 5-foot-7, 145 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and has a light-brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Forest police at 708-687-1376.