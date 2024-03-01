Have you seen him? Man missing in Old Irving Park for over a month

article

The search for a missing 32-year-old man in Old Irving Park has spanned over a month and Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Khanthaphone Rattanankone was reported missing Jan. 29 after he was last seen at his home in the 4200 block of W. Irving Park Road.

He's described as being 5-foot-9 with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.