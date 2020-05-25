Man missing since March from West Rogers Park

article

Police are looking for a man who has been missing since March from West Rogers Park on the North Side.

Matthew Penn, 62, was last seen March 7 and is missing from the 2200 block of West Rosemont Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Penn is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound man with brown hair and hazel eyes, police said He has a tattoo of a compass on his back.

He may be driving a black 2009 Nissan Altima with a red interior and a license plate of HBJ59, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.