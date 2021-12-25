Man murdered at bar in East Chicago on Christmas Day

A man was murdered at a bar in East Chicago on Christmas Day, and police say the people inside the bar were totally uncooperative.

Eric R. Douglas, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside Ralo's Bar at 140th and Alder Street around 1:46 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the door to Ralo's Bar was locked, even though they could see people inside. No one was willing to come to the door. Police are tracking down the owner.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS