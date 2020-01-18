Man murdered inside convenience store in Austin

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot inside of a convenience store in Austin on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

About 12:50 p.m., he was inside of a store in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue, when he was approached by two males who each pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times in the back and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet commented on the man’s death.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.