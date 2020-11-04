Man nicknamed ‘Murdah’ charged with killing friend

article

A parolee nicknamed “Murdah” is charged with killing his friend and shooting the victim’s girlfriend during a disagreement over a gun on the South Side.

A week before the shooting, Aaron Campbell and alleged gunman Deangelo McClain were showing off their own guns at a party but began arguing, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Campbell allegedly left the party without his gun, and demanded over the next week that McClain give it back.

On Oct. 17, Campbell drove to the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue to get his gun back from McClain, prosecutors said. McClain and someone else came up to Campbell’s driver’s side window, leaned in and told Campbell “he was tweaking” before firing into McClain’s car, prosecutors said.

Campbell was fatally shot several times and his girlfriend was shot once. His girlfriend underwent surgery to remove a bullet from her abdomen, police and prosecutors said.

A judge ordered McClain held on $5 million bail.