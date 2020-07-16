Man on motorcycle shot dead on Chicago's West Side: police

article

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.

He was on a motorcycle about 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of South St. Louis Avenue when two people approached him, pulled out guns and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 20-year-old was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Area Five detectives are investigating.