Man ordered to pay his girlfriend's ex-husband $750,000

A man in North Carolina has been ordered to pay $750,000 to his lover's ex-husband under the state's "homewrecker" law.

Kevin Howard and his wife had been married for ten years, Fox News reported. He filed a lawsuit against the man she is now dating over "alienation of affections."

"I believe it's very important that people understand that sanctity of marriage is important, especially in this day and age when people question everyone’s morals, people question everyone’s liability as a person,” Howard told WNCN.

The law does not require that a husband or wife get sexually involved with another person, just that another person wrecks the relationship. That is why it is sometimes called the "mother-in-law" tort.