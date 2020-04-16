Man out on bond on hate crime charges tried to burn down Palos Hills church: police

article

A man already facing over a dozen hate crime charges is facing new hate crime accusations after allegedly trying to burn down a church Tuesday in Palos Hills while out on bond.

Osama E. El Hannouny is charged with one felony count of arson, hate crime, criminal damage to property, five counts of battery to peace officers and violation of bond, Palos Hills police said.

He is allegedly seen on video looking through the doors of Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., and setting several leaves on fire near a gas main and air conditioning unit, police said.

The fire department extinguished the fires and no injuries were reported, police said.

El Hannouny was arrested Tuesday and while being processed he allegedly threatened officers while spitting on them, police said. He allegedly used his clothing to carve “Kill Christian now” on the wall of his cell.

When officers tried to stop El Hannouny, he allegedly scratched, spit on and bit the officers, police said.

El Hannouny was out on bond when the alleged incident took place, police said. He was previously charged with 14 counts of hate crime after he allegedly slashed the tires of several vehicles in the parking lots of two churches on Dec. 20, 2019.

He allegedly told police he damaged the vehicles because he didn’t like Christians, police said. He was released on a personal recognizance bond on Jan. 9.

El Hannouny was denied bail on the latest charges at a court hearing Wednesday.