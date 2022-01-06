Man pistol-whipped, carjacked in North Park

A man was pistol-whipped and carjacked Wednesday night in the North Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 27-year-old was getting out of his car when two gunmen approached him and demanded his belongings around 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Foster Avenue, police said.

The man gave them his cellphone and cash before one of the gunmen struck him in the head with his gun, police said.

The gunmen then drove off in the victim's tan Porsche, police said.

The man was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.