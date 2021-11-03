Man pistol-whipped, carjacked in West Town

A man was struck with a handgun and carjacked Tuesday night in the West Town neighborhood.

The man was pistol-whipped and carjacked by a gunman around 11:36 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Fulton Street, police said.

The victim refused treatment at the scene, police said.

The carjacker struck several cars in traffic while fleeing in the 900 block of South Western Avenue, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

