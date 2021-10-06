Man pistol-whipped during Logan Square carjacking
CHICAGO - A man was bashed in the head with a handgun before being carjacked Wednesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.
The 34-year-old was parking his 2016 blue Mazda SUV just after midnight in the 3100 block of North St. Louis Avenue when three people armed with handguns exited a silver SUV and forced him out of his car, police said.
The carjackers hit him in the head with a gun before driving off in his car, police said.
The man refused treatment at the scene, police said.
Advertisement
No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.