Man pleads guilty to child porn, sexually exploiting a child

An Illinois man accused of threatening a girl into sending explicit photos has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and sexually exploiting a child.

David Cottrell was accused of communicating with the girl on social messaging apps and convincing her to send photos of herself.

Federal prosecutors say Cottrell told the girl that he knew her real name, school and parents' jobs and would post the images online if she didn't send more.

He will be sentenced on June 4.