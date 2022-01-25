Expand / Collapse search

Man pleads guilty to illegally possessing rifle at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago police have taken 284 guns off the streets in 2022, Brown says

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gave an update to the city's crime rate on Thursday, just two weeks into the new year.

CHICAGO - An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal firearm violation for illegally possessing a semi-automatic rifle at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago.

Bernard Harvey, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.

According to prosecutors, Harvey illegally possessed the rifle on Aug. 12, 2019 at the medical center, which is located at 820 S. Damen Ave.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Harvey had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including gun offenses, and was not lawfully allowed to possess a rifle, prosecutors said.

 Harvey's sentencing hearing is set for May 5.