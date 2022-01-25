Man pleads guilty to illegally possessing rifle at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago

An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal firearm violation for illegally possessing a semi-automatic rifle at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago.

Bernard Harvey, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.

According to prosecutors, Harvey illegally possessed the rifle on Aug. 12, 2019 at the medical center, which is located at 820 S. Damen Ave.

Harvey had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including gun offenses, and was not lawfully allowed to possess a rifle, prosecutors said.

Harvey's sentencing hearing is set for May 5.