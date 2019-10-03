Man pleads guilty to St. Charles hit-and-run that critically injured 7-year-old girl

article

A northwest suburban man faces up to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to driving away after hitting a 7-year-old girl with a pickup while she rode her bike in May in unincorporated St. Charles.

Brian Quartuccio, 42, is charged with a felony count of leaving the scene/failure to report a crash involving death or injury, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office.

He is also charged with two felony counts of driving while license revoked, a misdemeanor count of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, authorities said.

The girl, who lives in the area, was riding a bicycle at 1:05 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a black Dodge pickup on Geneva Avenue near Courier Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. She was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was listed in critical condition.

Quartuccio, who lives in unincorporated St. Charles, left the scene of the crash, abandoned the truck a few blocks away and likely ran off, the sheriff’s office said. He turned himself in about 12:15 p.m. the next day after officials publicly identified him as a person of interest in the crash.

He remains free on $35,000 bond and is due back in court December 18 for sentencing, the sheriff’s office said.