Man pronounced dead on arrival after being shot multiple times on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was murdered on Chicago's Far South Side on Saturday morning.
Verico Veal was in a car around 3 a.m. near 118th and South Marshfield in Morgan Park when a man in an SUV opened fire.
Veal was hit multiple times, in the hand, arm, and chest. He was taken to a hospital in Olympia Fields and pronounced DOA.
No one is under arrest for this murder. So far in 2021, about 165 people have been shot dead in Chicago.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.