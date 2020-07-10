Man pulled out of vehicle, shot in Chicago Lawn

A man was shot during a robbery attempt Thursday in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was riding in a vehicle about 10:46 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 69th Street when a male approached and pulled him out, according to Chicago police.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun, announced a robbery and shot the man in the leg before running away, police said. He did not appear to have taken anything from the victim.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.