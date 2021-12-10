Man punches Lake County deputy in face after authorities respond to domestic battery call

A 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly punching a Lake County deputy in the face Friday morning.

At about 1:45 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a business located in the 14000 block of West Petronella Drive in Unincorporated Libertyville for a possible domestic battery.

A caller said they believed a female family member was being battered by a male inside the business.

The caller lost communication with the family member and believed the male may have been preventing the female from using her phone, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they began checking to see if the victim was okay.

At this time, deputies were approached by a 33-year-old man who was living in the business.

Christian Castro, 33

He was identified as Christian Castro.

Castro was allegedly verbally and physically aggressive with deputies.

While being detained, authorities said Castro punched one of the deputies in the face, which caused a laceration in the deputy's face and caused the deputy's eyeglasses to break.

Castro then allegedly continued pushing deputies before they were able to restrain and handcuff him.

Deputies were then able to locate the woman and her baby. Both were okay, authorities said.

During an investigation, deputies determined that Castro broke the woman's phone and refused to allow her to leave the business.

Both deputies were okay and did not require medical treatment.

Castro has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Castro remains in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing scheduled for Friday.