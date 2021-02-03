Man refuses to press charges after he’s carjacked while shoveling Noble Square parking spot

A man won’t press charges against four teens who allegedly carjacked him Tuesday night as he shoveled snow in the Noble Square neighborhood.

Three of the teens were released without charges, but a 19-year-old man was held on a separate arrest warrant, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before midnight, the 28-year-old victim shoveled snow near the curb in the 1400 block of North Clever Street in order to park his Lexus ES300, Chicago police said.

Two teens ran to him after getting out a tan-colored Ford Fusion, while one of them pointed a gun at the victim, police said. A second teen took the man’s money and car keys and drove off in the Lexus.

Forty minutes later, police saw the carjacked Lexus in the 5100 block of West Madison Street and arrested four teenagers inside it.