Man carjacked while shoveling snow from parking space in Noble Square; 4 teens in custody

Four teens were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly carjacking a man as he shoveled snow from a parking space in Noble Square on the Northwest Side.

About 11:40 p.m., the 28-year-old was shoveling snow near the curb in order to park his blue Lexus ES300 in the 1400 block of North Clever Street, when two males ran up to him after getting out a tan-colored Ford Fusion, Chicago police said.

One of the males pointed a gun at the man as the second took money and car keys from the man, police said. One of the males then jumped into the Lexus and fled the scene while the second male followed behind in the original vehicle they arrived in.

Shortly after, a squad car saw a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen Lexus in the 5100 block of West Madison Street about 1:20 a.m., and pulled it over, police said.

The car was verified stolen and a boy and girl, both 15, and a man and woman, both 19, were taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

No one was injured, police said.