Man released without charges after Chicago crash kills 1, injures 4 others

A man was released from custody after a driver crashed into a pizza restaurant Saturday on the Northwest Side, killing an 81-year-old woman and injuring four others.

The 34-year-old man was eastbound in the left lane of traffic about 3:41 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue when he lost control, went over the sidewalk and struck a Cochiaro's Pizza restaurant, Chicago police said.

People were waiting outside for the bus when they were struck, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Myrna Logan, 81, was pinned underneath his vehicle and pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. An autopsy Sunday ruled her death an accident, saying she died of blunt force injuries related to the crash.

A man, 60, was also taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with a leg injury, police said.

Two women, 64 and 86, were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The older woman had a broken leg, and the younger woman had leg injuries. Both their conditions were stabilized.

A 76-year-old woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston with a leg injury, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

The driver of the vehicle was treated and released from Community First Medical Center, police said.

Police said Monday morning that the driver was in custody and that charges were pending. By Tuesday, however, he was released without charges, instead being cited for failing to carry a driver's license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failing to stay in his lane.